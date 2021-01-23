Jujutsu Kaisen Brutally Introduces Yuji to Todo in Newest Episode

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen brutally introduced Yuji to Todo in the newest episode of the series. The second cour of the anime's debut season is now in full swing as it has entered the next major arc of Gege Akutami's original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series. With the Kyoto Goodwill Event now underway between the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools, fans have been introduced to a new crew of Jujutsu Sorcerers in training. This includes some familiar faces Megumi and Nobara faced off with during the first half of the series such as Aoi Todo.

Episode 15 of the series brings Todo into the events of the anime even more with the event officially pitting the two schools against one another, and Yuji has been put directly in Todo's sights as the Kyoto school is out to kill Sukuna's vessel. But Todo has much different plans as he's just out to fight as much as possible. That's something Yuji had to figure out the hard way during their first meeting.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 15 kicks off the game between Tokyo and Kyoto in full, but Todo first comes across the Tokyo group as he's broken off from the rest of his own team. Yuji's been tasked with keeping Todo occupied as much as possible, and he finds out why this is a tough task when Todo pretty much dominates him from right off the back with a flurry of powerful punches.

Not only is it surprising to see someone like Yuji taking such a beating, it's taken another step forward when Todo begins stomping on Yuji's head during the fight. But soon the two of them find a strange bond as Yuji likes the exact same type of girl that Todo likes. Todo then ends up liking Yuji so much he saves Yuji from the other Kyoto team members trying to kill him.

As Episode 15 comes to an end, Todo seems to want to bond with Yuji over their fists. Yuji doesn't quite feel the same way, but there's a chance that the fight with Todo here will help Yuji get to a new level of mastery for his cursed technique. What did you think of Yuji and Todo meeting in the newest Jujutsu Kaisen episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!