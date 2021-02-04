Jujutsu Kaisen to Take Unexpected Break Due to Artist's Illness

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest manga on the market these days, and fans check in on the series weekly to see how Yuji is faring. With the arrival of its first season, Jujutsu Kaisen has shot up on the charts like mad, so it goes without saying there are a ton of people anticipating the manga's run in 2021. However, they will have to be patient this week as the manga will be taking a short hiatus.

The update came online when users like YourAnimeGuy spotted an update from the Jujutsu Kaisen team. It was there fans learned the manga would not release a new chapter this week as planned. The series is taking a one-week hiatus after its creator fell ill.

"Thank you for reading Jujutsu Kaisen," the notice reads. "The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has been delayed due to the author's sudden sick leave. We're very sorry to all of the readers who've been looking forward to it and thank them for their patience and. support. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience."

The update goes on to say Jujutsu Kaisen will bring out its next chapter on February 15 with Weekly Shonen Jump issue 11. At this point, creator Gege Akutami has not made a statement on the hiatus, but fans are not expecting anything of the sort. If the artist is ill enough to warrant sick leave, then Akutami deserves to rest peacefully while he recovers. And when Yuji hits up readers after Valentine's Day, they will be happier than usual to see him.

