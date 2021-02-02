New JuJutsu Kaisen Chapter Sparks Debate Over Its Title

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen landed last year with more than a few anime fans diving into the haunted stories of Yuji Itadori and the other students of Jujutsu Tech, and like every other Shonen franchise, the series has been continuing to run in Weekly Shonen Jump, with some drama arising thanks in part to a translation of one of the series' chapters! With Jujutsu Kaisen's manga far ahead of its anime counterpart, fans that have been following the creation of Studio MAPPA have many adventures ahead for Yuji and his fellow sorcerers that are attempting to save the world from an onslaught of curses!

Chapter 137 of Jujutsu Kaisen was translated with the title "Hard And White", leaving many fans fluent in Japanese scratching their heads, as apparently the translation of the chapter in the original language meant "sophism, sophistry, and quibbling". In diving further into the flub, fans discovered that the translation must have been pulled from Google Translate, which had used a Chinese translation for the entry into the popular Shonen series. With no ending in sight for Jujutsu Kaisen's manga or anime adaptation, the story of Yuji Itadori is working its way into becoming one of the most popular Shonen franchises around but still has to compete with some major contenders such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more!

Twitter User Komodo Drago 11 shared the drama that sprung forth from a recent translation from Jujutsu Kaisen's 137th chapter that continues to tell the Shonen tale that has given fans some of the biggest battles of recent memory as Yuji Itadori struggles with both the curses of the world and the King of the Curses that lies within himself:

Currently, in the anime, the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech are struggling against their sister school, with their competitors' given the edict to attempt to eliminate Yuji to strike Sukuna from the face of the Earth. Needless to say, this story arc hasn't only allowed us to dive deeper into the main characters of the franchise, but also meet a few new characters that are at odds with the teenage students!

