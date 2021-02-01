Jujutsu Kaisen Puts Huge Target on Yuji's Back with Newest Chapter

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has put a major target on Yuji Itadori's back with newest chapter of the series! The series began with Yuji becoming a major target of the Jujutsu Sorcerer world when he became the host for one of the strongest cursed spirits in history, Sukuna. But thanks to Satoru Gojo's interference, however, Yuji's execution was put on hold as Gojo managed to talk his higher ups into keeping Yuji around until they manage to find the rest of Sukuna's missing fingers. Things have changed with the Shibuya Incident, however, as the newest chapter has set Yuji for execution once again.

Chapter 137 of the series takes a brief reprieve from the string of intense fights Yuji has found himself in during the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc, but it's not a relaxing one. Instead, we're given an update as to how the Jujutsu Headquarters is handling all of the reveals and the massive army of cursed spirits released by Geto. As it turns out, one of the ways they're dealing with it is to revoke the suspension of Yuji's death sentence and order his immediate execution.

Chapter 137 reveals how Japan has been overrun with an estimated ten million cursed spirits that have caused a ton of destruction to major cities and political figures. As the figureheads of Jujutsu Headquarters bicker among one another and make their next plan, they enlist Special Grace Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu, who returns for the first time following his role in the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School prequel series.

Like Yuji, Yuta is too marked for execution but has been held off due to his immense power. But unlike Yuji, Yuta is still being used as a direct tool of Jujutsu Headquarters. They reveal a new set of notices for the organization, and one of those is that Yuji's execution will be carried out immediately following the Shibuya Incident. Even more terrifying is that Yuta has been assigned the role of his executioner.

Yuta blames Yuji for Toge Inumaki's injury during all of the chaos, so he's got a personal vendetta against Yuji as well. Not only does Yuji still need to make his way out of the final fight of the Shibuya Incident arc, but he will have to contend with Yuta at what's likely going to be his most exhausted state yet. But what do you think?

Curious to see what Yuta's return means for Jujutsu Kaisen's story going forward? Will Yuji be able to escape his execution this time around?