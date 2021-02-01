Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces New Characters, Cast Members to Season 1B

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is on the road to success, and fans are flocking to its first season in droves. As the show combs through its new arc, all eyes are on the supernatural series as Yuji Itadori puts his sorcery skills to the test. Now, it seems like some new faces are about to join the series, and fans have been told which actors will bring these characters to life.

Weekly Shonen Jump had the honor of making the Jujutsu Kaisen announcement in this week's issue. It was there fans learned Meimei and Zenin Naobito have been cast. The first will be voiced by Mitsuishi Kotono while Nakata Jouji takes care of the latter. Both actors are veterans in the anime industry, and they have become wholly obsessed with their new characters.

"She is a strong person," Kotono said of Meimei in a recent interview. "I will do my best to show off her overwhelming strength while being feminine and supple." (via kaikaikitan)

As for Jouji, the actor said he is excited to bring out Zenin's colorful character on screen. The newcomer is one of the strongest Jujutsu users out there, but you might not be able to tell by his personality. Jouji admits he likes that clash and hopes to do it justice with his performance.

"I'm happy to play the role of the father to some beautiful sisters. His daughters are hard to deal with, so of course, the time will come to show his ability as the head of the family. I'll do my best," Jouji promised.

If you need to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can keep up with the anime now. The first season is ongoing and can be streamed through services such as Crunchyroll.

