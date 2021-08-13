Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Hakari's Job for Yuji

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Kinji Hakari's job for Yuji Itadori with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga! Now that series creator Gege Akutami has returned from his recent health hiatus, the preparations for Kenjaku's Culling Game are now in full swing. The recent string of chapters have revealed just how little time remains before Megumi's sister Tsumiki has to declare herself as part of the tournament, and Megumi and Yuji have headed toward the elusive third year student Hakari in order to ask for his help as part of their preparation before their participation as well.

After teasing that Hakari is one of the strongest fighters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series overall alongside Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo, fans finally got their first look at the mysterious third year student as it was revealed that not only had he been suspended from Jujutsu Tech, but he's currently operating a secret fight club for Cursed Technique users. As the newest chapter's cliffhanger then takes further, it seems he's got some ideas in mind for how Yuji fits right into it.

Chapter 154 of the series picks up right after Hakari sees Yuji fighting against Panda in his first match as part of this underground fighting ring, and with this, Hakari was excited at the prospect of such a fighter as he noted how Yuji fought in "three dimensions" and was thus entertaining to the spectators. Because unlike a usual fighting ring, Hakari intersperses real matches with pre-written ones (kind of like how pro wrestling entertainment works) in order to make the best show possible.

Megumi and Panda had noted throughout the chapter how Hakari was tough to get to in the first place not only due to his caution, but with Kirara Hoshi's mysterious power, but the cliffhanger sees Yuji meeting Hakari face to face. It's here that he propositions Yuji for a job (likely to fake some fights) where he could "work one hour a day and make one million a month." It's unlikely that Yuji will be able to fake his way through all of this because he has a tough job lying, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds to Hakari's proposal.

Hakari's not only strong, but he's crafty and that's a type of character that Yuji has yet to come across.