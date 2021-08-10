Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Kirara's Secret Cursed Technique

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has teased Kirara Hoshi's secret Cursed Technique with the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Gege Akutami has finally returned from his lengthy hiatus, and this means that the preparations for the upcoming Culling Game tournament are now in full swing with each new chapters of the series. In an effort to recruit the elusive Kinji Hakari to their side before Megumi's sister has to declare her participation in the Culling Game, Megumi and Yuji have found a secret fight club that Hakari has been running since being suspended from Jujutsu Tech.

The previous chapter of the series not only fully introduced Hakari to the series, but revealed another third year student, Kirara Hoshi, as well. While their power has yet to be revealed in full the newest chapter of the series has started to tease what kind of Cursed Technique Kirara is bringing to the table as Megumi and Panda have surprisingly found themselves struggling against it. As it looks so far, Kirara has the power to repel things with an invisible force.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 154 of the series starts to tease Kirara's Cursed Technique as Panda reveals that it sort of feels like Gojo's own infinity powers as when he tries to approach, he never closes in the distance between him and Kirara. This comes to a head later as Panda and Megumi end up being discovered sneaking around by Kirara and they start fighting. Panda, Megumi, and even Megumi's summoned Divine Dog are "marked" by Kirara's ability.

Soon it appears as Megumi's efforts are repelled, or more specifically, like they can't close the distance by force. A wrench thrown into things makes it appear as Kirara can't approach them either, but Megumi and his Divine Dog are also pulled together by force. As the chapter comes to an end, it's revealed that Kirara has been leaving a small star marking on them relating to the technique so it's still not quite clear what it is.

It's not exactly a repellent force, but it's not exactly one that pulls things together either. It's also not at its strongest because Kirara has yet to explain the technique, so it remains to be seen what other tricks this third year has up their sleeve.