Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on Culling Game Start

Jujutsu Kaisen has updated fans on how long it'll be until the Culling Game truly begins with the newest chapter of the manga! Series creator Gege Akutami has finally returned from a hiatus in order to recover his health, and with the return of the manga the series has resumed Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori's preparations for the Culling Game. Kenjaku has revealed that he will be forcing the cursed users that had awakened following his unleashing of thousands of spirits during the Shibuya Incident into a deadly tournament where it will be impossible to escape.

Due to the rules of the game, Yuji and the others won't be able to do much once they are locked into a single area for the tournament so they need to make preparations ahead of time. With the newest chapter of the series, we have been given an update on just how much time they have left before the official start of the Culling Game. As Yuji states, there's still nine days left before the tournament and that means it won't be too much longer before the Culling Game officially begins.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 153 of the series continues Megumi's plans for the preparations after sending Maki Zenin to clean up the Zenin Clan and get their most prized weapons for the tournament. He and Yuji have been focusing on potentially recruiting the mysterious third year student, Kinji Hakari, who Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo have spoken of in high regard in terms of strength. Megumi wants to approach Hakari carefully, but the clock is also ticking before his sister Tsumiki needs to declare herself as part of the Culling Game (because if she refuses she dies).

Due to the wrecked nature of Japan following the Shibuya Incident, not only are cursed spirits still running amok and attacking people, but standard public transportation has been shut down in many areas so it's taken them lots of time to even get there on foot and fighting those spirits along the way. Meaning that they really only have one chance at getting Hakari to agree to help them in the game, and hopefully give them a better chance at winning.

One of the toughest parts of the recent hiatus was knowing that the Culling Game arc was still yet to begin, but at least with this update we now know that these days are going by quite fast. It won't be long now, but what do you think? Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game?