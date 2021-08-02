Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Ends Manga Hiatus with Sweet Message

✖

The creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has been on a hiatus for a few weeks now, but Gege Akutami is back to his drawing board. After looking after this health, the artist has returned to work on his hit manga. And now, Akutami has posted a message to all his fans thanking them for their support.

The author's note was posted this weekend when Shonen Jump put out its newest episode. It was there fans got to enjoy chapter 153 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and Akutami prefaced the release with a note.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"Thank you so much to the mangaka and readers who reached out to me while I was on hiatus," he wrote. The statement was short and sweet which suits Akutami. And as Jujutsu Kaisen moves forward, fans can expect the creator to keep up his grateful approach.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is heading into some major action, so readers are impatient to see how it all goes down. The Culling Games are on the horizon, so you know that battle royale is going to be wild. Yuji and Megumi just ensured as much given their search for two third-year sorcerers. The pair seem to be plenty powerful, so the Culling Games are going to give the newbies a chance to let their power shine. That is, if they don't squeak out of the challenge.

For those needing to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can do so easily thanks to Viz Media. The publisher has physical volumes you can nab at local retailers or online. And if you prefer digital manga, Viz Media's online vault of manga can be accessed for just a couple dollars per month. You can find the full synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen below if you need more details on the hit series:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's comeback chapter? Are you glad the manga is back on track? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.