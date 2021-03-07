Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Is a Very Big Fan of Chainsaw Man

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and its supernatural charm has roped in fans around the world. As you might expect, creator Gege Akutami has become a favorite with readers, and they are down to adhere to his recommendations. Now, it seems a list of his favorite manga authors has gone live, and the artist behind Chainsaw Man is on the top of that list.

Recently, fans learned a lot about Akutami when a new fan-book for Jujutsu Kaisen hit shelves in Japan. It was there fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the artist, and he listed his favorite manga creators.

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of Akutami Gege's favorite manga artists according to the official Jujutsu Kaisen fanbook. pic.twitter.com/3rQNOOLpnP — Kumi (@D_Kumii) March 5, 2021

Obviously, Akutami has a thing for Tatsuki Fujimoto but there are others on his favorites list. Tsutomu Nihei, Yu Ito, Daisuke Sato, Minoru Furuya, Hiroaki Samura, Mohiro Kitoh, Tomoko Yamashita, Takako Shimura, Yama Wayama, and Mikoto Aso. These artists are all good in Akutami's book, and it is no secret as to why.

After all, the above artists have some impressive works to their name. Nihei is the artist behind Blame while Furuya worked on Ping-Pong Club. Other hit series from these artists include Shut Hell, Karaoke Ito, and Blade of the Immortal. Now, Fujimoto has joined the illustrious ranking with Chainsaw Man, and his spot is hardly surprising. After all, his fresh take on supernatural demons is in line with what Akutami pens, and so here's to hoping the franchises can cross over one day.

What do you think about this new tidbit? Do you think Chainsaw Man should crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen?