Bleach Creator Reveals His Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen Character

Bleach's creator opened up about his favorite character from Jujutsu Kaisen! Jujutsu Kaisen is having one heck of a couple of months since the debut of the anime has launched Gege Akutami's original manga series to a whole new level of popularity. With the first season of the series rounding out its final run of episodes, and the manga currently moving on to an intense new arc, Shueisha decided to celebrate with a special interview between Akutami and fellow Shonen Jump creator, Tite Kubo of Bleach and Burn The Witch fame. It's here they spoke frankly about each other's series.

As the interview revealed (within the pages of Jujutsu Kaisen's official fanbook), Kubo has a surprising choice for his favorite character in the series. Kento Nanami, the fan favorite Jujutsu Sorcerer who fights specifically for a salary, is actually Kubo's standout character from the series due to how he changes up the story.

As Kubo explained, he started to grasp the story more when Nanami was introduced to the series, "Since Nanami's appearance, the cursed technique users became more interesting. In the early stage, I didn't quite understand Fushigoro's technique which related to shadows. It was frustrating as to why more dramatic presentation using shadows was not done, even though the battle was done at night."

Continuing further, Kubo revealed, "But after Nanami appeared the presentation and explication for it was greatly improved. Even special abilities can be understood easily immediately. For example, Aoi Todo, who came out after Nanami, also stands out as a character and is very interesting." So from Kubo's perspective, his favorite character came about due to the function they served in the overall story.

Nanami's unique technique did introduce a wider world of more unique fights, and Kubo was a fan of the kind of presentation that came about for the series afterwards. It's also funny to see Kubo mention Todo as a standout considering Akutami has gone on record previously that Todo was inspired by Bleach's Kenpachi Zaraki.

