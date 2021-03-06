Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Confirms the First Season's Final Arc

✖

The promo for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode confirms the final arc of the season! The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that kicked off the second cour of the anime's inaugural season has officially wrapped with the newest episode of the series. With only three episodes left before it ends its run, there has been a major mystery as to what the series would choose to tackle. After initial reports indicated that the next arc of the series would begin with the final three episodes, the preview for Episode 22 has officially set this in stone.

Jujutsu Kaisen's preview for Episode 22 of the series, titled "The Origin of Blind Obedience," shows us our first glimpse at the anime's take on the Death Painting arc. As revealed in the previous episode, the Death Paintings are a trio of special grade cursed items that Mahito had snuck out of Jujutsu Tech during the fight with Hanami. They'll be at the center of the final fights of the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen EP 22 Preview❗️ pic.twitter.com/JzgOrpJPg5 — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) March 5, 2021

The episode's title also lines up with the first chapter of the Death Painting arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series. The arc as a whole extends a bit further, but it's entirely possible that we'll see Chapters 55-63 of the series adapted into the final episodes of the season. If that's the case, it's going to lead to a pretty juicy tease for what's to come in a potential season two of the series. A second season has yet to be confirmed, however.

For fans wanting to see more of the high-octane action that we have seen in this second cour for the season, these particular chapters have one of the most unique fights in the series to date against even more unique opponents. The baseball game from Episode 21 did get some derision from fans (despite it adapting Akutami's original series in this particular case) because of that lack of action, but we'll soon see how it was a break before even more intensity to come.

But what do you think? What do you want to see out of the final episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime series? Are you hoping a second season is announced soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!