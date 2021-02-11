Jujutsu Kaisen's Sales Could Make It the Next Demon Slayer

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is working through the latter half of its first season, and things are looking good for the supernatural series. Yuji has amassed a loyal fanbase from the anime as is, and that is not even counting all the manga readers out there. After all, there are more people reading the manga than ever before, and it is trending in such a way that will make Demon Slayer do a double-take.

Over on Twitter, the user Josu_ke broke things down for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. Many wanted to know how the series was faring in terms of sales. After all, a recent announcement confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen has more than 30 million copies in circulation, and it seems things are only going to go up from there.

JUJUTSU KAISEN · KIMETSU NO YAIBA Manga Copies Evolution while the Anime Broadcasting The anime has had a much bigger impact on Jujutsu while its airing, but we don't know if this trend will continue after the anime ends. if it does, well... The rise of another Jump Titan pic.twitter.com/zrqbN1vqgb — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) February 9, 2021

Much like Demon Slayer, the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season help push forward a manga boom. Reports suggest the manga enjoyed a +230% boost after its anime debuted, and that is still growing. The chart above breaks things down in detail, but it is worth noting how the trend line is moving at large. Jujutsu Kaisen is moving upwards in sales at an exponential rate; This sort of movement did not appear for Demon Slayer until a month after its first season finished.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen? Well, things are ahead of schedule. This boost is pushing forward with less than twenty episodes out. This could be an early tell of how much Jujutsu Kaisen is about to explode. If the trend line continues as it has, Yuji is about to become an anime legend in his own right. Still, there is always the chance things could fizzle out before season one closes, so readers will want to keep a close eye on this supernatural shonen for now.

