Jujutsu Kaisen Is Preparing to Make an ‘Important Announcement’

It should go without saying, but Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest things in anime. The series is still reeling from its first season, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is about to make its debut stateside. Whether you love Yuta or Yuji, the series has everything going for it, and a new report suggests more goodies are on the way.

The tease came from Jujutsu Kaisen‘s official Twitter as you can see below. It was there fans were updated on its film, but the news was easily overshadowed by the team’s cliffhanger. It turns out Jujutsu Kaisen has a big announcement set for February 12th to commemorate a special televised panel done by the anime’s crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, as you can imagine, fans are all buzzing about the teaser. It is not often an anime will put a panel out in theaters, but the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is not the norm. Much like Demon Slayer before it, the anime debuted a show-stopping first season before amping up fans with a movie. Now, fans are assuming Jujutsu Kaisen will keep up the pace and announce its second season.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is primed for a comeback. Season one was considered a universal hit, and its first movie covered a very important part of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 covered the manga’s prequel and introduced Yuta to the world. Now, all of the pieces are on deck to bring season two to life. So if fans are right, Jujutsu Kaisen is working on brand-new episodes behind the scenes.

What do you think this Jujutsu Kaisen announcement is all about? Are you hyped to see its movie hit theaters soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.