Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Yuta a Fitting Comeback in New Cliffhanger

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans wait for the anime’s movie to drop stateside, all eyes are on the manga. Creator Gege Akutami has ensured fans would fall in love with Yuta Okkotsu, and you only have to meet the character once to become a fan. That is why the manga felt it was time to revisit the gifted sorcerer, and Yuta’s comeback happened pretty much perfectly.

The update went live this morning when Shonen Jump put out its new chapter. It was there fans learned how Megumi’s first big match in the Culling Games went. Coming out as the victor, Megumi passed out just before a new sorcerer found him, and the chapter’s last pages went over the fighters with the most points. At the time, the game’s winner was an old man who was described as having impressive powers… but they were no match against Yuta.

In the chapter’s final page, fans were reunited with Yuta was the hero cut down the current Culling Games champ. It doesn’t even look like Yuta put that much effort into fighting which goes to show how powerful he is. At this point, there is no telling what Yuta plans to do in these games, but we know he is on Yuji’s side. With Gojo still out of commission, Yuta is one of the most formidable sorcerers out there, and Yuji’s life is his to protect. If the Culling Game gets in the way of that, he will burn it down, and this cliffhanger has fans losing their cool over Yuta’s return as you can see below:

What do you think of Yuta’s big comeback here? Are you glad to see the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

