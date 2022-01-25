Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First English Trailer, Synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped a new English trailer and synopsis to celebrate the upcoming North American release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Initially released in theaters in Japan last December, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie has been such a hit with fans overseas that it has essentially taken over the box office. Fans have been anxious for their chance to check out the new movie for themselves, and thankfully it was officially announced by Crunchyroll and Funimation that the new movie is officially hitting theaters in North America this spring. Now we have gotten a much better look at this new movie too.

Scheduled to release in the United States and Canada on March 18th (with tickets going on sale beginning on February 25th), Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is not yet rated, and has a run time of 105 minutes overall. Crunchyroll (in conjunction with Funimation) will officially be releasing both the English subbed and dubbed versions of the movie across 1500 theaters (and select IMAX theaters) and is also planned for a release in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand by Crunchyroll in association with Funimation and in additional European countries by Crunchyroll and Wakanim. You can check out the new English subbed trailer below:

There’s also a new synopsis too, and Crunchyroll and Funimation officially describe the movie as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? How are you feeling about the first English subbed trailer and synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Will you be checking it out when it hits theaters this March?