Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Welcomes Several New Sorcerers

Jujutsu Kaisen has a fair bit on its plate these days, and things are about to explode for the anime stateside. There is a little over a week before the show’s big film goes live in the United States, and season three is in the works over in Japan. All of this is without mentioning Jujutsu Kaisen‘s latest project, and it even introduces a few new students fans will want to know.

The update comes straight from the new title as fans were able to play Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade starting this week. It was there fans were greeted with some familiar faces as expected, but the game’s anime opening introduced two never-before-seen students along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the game, Saki Rindo is a new first-year student at Jujutsu High School’s Fukuoka branch. The blonde girl is seen dressed in a long skirt and cropped uniform top while her classmate Kaito Yuki dresses similarly to Megumi. Another newcomer was introduced as well by way of Kensuke Nagino as he oversees the Fukuoka branch. At this point, the game has revealed little information about these new sorcerers, but fans admit they fit in perfectly with the actual anime. Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade fits the pair in perfectly with its opening, and fans wouldn’t mind if these three newcomers showed up in Gege Akutami’s main series down the line.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review: A Solid Introduction to the Anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Yuta’s Gentler Side | Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Awesome New Opening

For those curious about this new project, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is available to play for free on iOS and Android. The anime itself is currently streaming on Crunchyroll if you need to catch up on season one, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is slated to hit theaters stateside starting March 17th.

What do you make of these new characters? Do you want Jujutsu Kaisen to incorporate them into the mainline series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN