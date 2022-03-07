Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Awesome New Opening

Jujutsu Kaisen has released an awesome new opening theme sequence! The franchise will soon be branching out with not only a second season now in the works, but with a number of different releases in the meantime. One of these will a new mobile game releasing in Japan and this new fame will introduce fans to a brand new arc taking place within the world of the series. This new arc will introduce a few new key characters along with bringing back the fan favorites seen in the first season of the series, and it’s kicking off in an explosive fashion.

With Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game releasing in Japan soon, fans have gotten their best look at the new game yet as it kicks off with a brand new opening theme sequence. Produced by Studio MAPPA much like the first season of the series and animated by some of those behind the staff of the series, this new opening brings back EVE for a new song titled “AVANT” that showcases not only a look at the new characters being introduced to the game but teases all of the major battles coming for players. You can check it out below:

The anime is currently in the midst of a full return with a proper second season of the series now in the works. Much of its production details are currently being kept under wraps as of this writing, but it has been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be tackled by MAPPA once more with a planned return some time in 2023. As for the current release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will soon be making its debut across theaters in North America beginning on March 18th with both English subbed and dubbed releases. Crunchyroll and Funimation officially describe the new movie as such:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? Will you be trying out Jujutsu Kaisen’s new game if you get a chance? How do you like the newest anime opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!