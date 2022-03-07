Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Yuta’s Gentler Side

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already dominated the box office in Japan, and it will not be long before Yuta brings his movie overseas to fans worldwide. As you can imagine, the fan-favorite hero has netizens hyped for the film, and many of them are trying to celebrate Yuta the best ways they can. For one cosplayer, that meant treating Yuta to a spot-on makeover, and it might be one of the sorcerer’s best cosplays yet.

The piece comes courtesy of Instagram user jocker_r002 as you can see below. The Chinese cosplayer has done a number of looks for hit anime series, but Jujutsu Kaisen climbed up their list as its first movie began releasing outside of Japan. And clearly, their love for Yuta helped them make one of the character’s best cosplays yet.

As you can tell, the fan has put together a simple cosplay that nails all of Yuta’s simple design choices. Their hair is perfectly styled to mimic his messy aesthetic, and Yuta’s white shirt is perfectly baggy. The rest of the cosplay comes down to makeup as Yuta’s dark circles and wide eyes are recreated using eye shadow. Even the cosplay’s complexion is spot-on thanks to some highlighter, so the only thing missing here is Rika.

If you have not gotten the chance to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet, you will be able to soon, and we challenge you to cosplay on its opening night! The movie is slated to debut in the United States on March 17th at select theaters. So for more information, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?”

What do you make of this fan's take on Yuta? Are you excited to see where Jujutsu Kaisen takes the sorcerer?