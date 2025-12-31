Jujutsu Kaisen Releases Special Surprise Ahead of Season 3 (And It’s Free)

Jujutsu Kaisen is readying to come back for its highly anticipated third season this January, and the anime is getting fans ready in a big way with a special new surprise that fans can check out completely for free in the meantime. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be making its debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Winter 2026 anime schedule in January, and it’s going to be kicking off a deadly new arc for Yuji Itadori and everyone who survived everything that happened during the Shibuya Incident.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 will be premiering this January, and it’s going to be introducing a ton of new faces into the fray. It’s going to be very necessary for fans to be up to date with everything that had happened in the first two seasons before jumping into the new episodes, and thankfully there’s yet another way to refresh yourself of the Shibuya Incident. Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped a special recap of that wild arc to YouTube ahead of the new season, and you can check it out in action below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 will be kicking off its run with a special double premiere of its first two episodes on January 8th in Japan. Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new season alongside its debut for fans across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. This will be the English subtitled offering with Japanese audio as release information for the new season’s English dub edition has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. It will also feature a returning staff and cast from previous seasons.

Shota Goshozono returns to direct Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko writing the scripts. Yosuka Yajima and Hiromi Niwa are providing the character designs, and Yoshimasa Terui will be composing the music. Joining the voice cast of Jujutsu Kaisen for Season 3 are the likes of Kazuya Nakai as Kinji Hakari, Yuki Sakakihara as Kirara Hoshi, Tomokazu Sugita as Hiromi Higuruma, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Fumihiko Takaba, Yutaka Aoyama as Reggie Star, Neeko as Kogane, and Yoshiko Sakakibara as Tengen.

What’s Going on in the Culling Game?

The Culling Game is one of the wildest arcs from Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It’s the first major step towards the grand finale as following the Shibuya Incident, Kenjaku is seeking to amass Cursed Energy for some kind of new scheme. To do so, he’s sparked a deadly tournament that not only features Cursed Spirits who have been revived in new human bodies, and new sorcerers who are awakening their powers for the first real time as a result of everything happening.

Yuji is going to be thrown right in the middle of it all as his fights are far from over. He’s going from one chaotic period to another, but thankfully he’s going to meet some unlikely allies through the course of it all. At the same time, this is the major return of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, who has come back to Japan after Satoru Gojo’s defeat. You’re going to want to tune in.

