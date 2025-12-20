Beloved One Piece Star Joins Jujutsu Kaisen Crew As Season 3’s Newest Hero

The highly anticipated Jump Festa 2026 is finally here, bringing several exciting announcements for Shonen fans. As one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions, the two-day event focuses on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. Gege Akutami’s hit WSJ series Jujutsu Kaisen also took the stage on the first day of the event, revealing a new trailer for the upcoming Season 3, introducing new characters from the Culling Game Arc. The upcoming season will premiere on January 8th, 2026, and feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the Culling Game.

Among the several characters introduced in the trailer, one of them is Kinji Hakari, who will be voiced by Kazuya Nakai, best known for his role as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece. Nakai is one of the most beloved One Piece stars, having been a part of the anime since the very beginning. Apart from Zoro, Nakai is also famous for voicing Toshiro Hijikata in Gintama, Akitaru Obi in Fire Force, and many other iconic roles. The information was confirmed by the official X handle of the anime, which shared a message by Nakai expressing his excitement for the role. The same post also revealed that Kirara Hoshi will be voiced by Yuki Sakakihara, famous for his roles as Ryushi in Hypnosis Mic and Kanna in Ensemble Stars.

Who Is Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hakari was first mentioned in the Fearsome Womb Arc of Season 1, where Satoru Gojo named a few students who had the potential to surpass him. He specifically talked about the second-year student Yuta Okkotsu and the third-year Hakari, along with the first-year Yuji Itadori. The series mentioned in the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc states that the third-year students got themselves in trouble and were suspended, which is why the first-years had to participate in the competition.

Hakari will finally make his debut in the Culling Game Arc as Yuji and the others seek him his help in trying to rescue Gojo, who is still trapped in the Prison Realm. As the trailer suggests, the alliance between Hakari and his juniors won’t be easy, as there is already friction between him and Yuji. However, he will prove to be one of the most powerful allies the sorcerers have.

Along with Hakari, Kirara will also debut in the upcoming season, the only other third-year student apart from Hakari. The anime’s Season 3 will stream on the official platform of Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the first two seasons and the prequel film. A special feature film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution was also released this month to promote the upcoming season, so make sure to check out the slots at your nearest theaters.

