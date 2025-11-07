Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Season 3 Release Date

The adventures of Jujutsu Tech have taken the anime world by storm, and fans have been counting down the days before Jujutsu Kaisen’s return. Thanks to the devastating events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuji Itadori is on the run as friends have become enemies and enemies have become friends. With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star Yuta Okkotsu taking on the role of Yuji’s would-be executioner, the storyline of the Culling Game will be a big one for the supernatural shonen universe. The third season was already confirmed for January of next year, but we now have a specific release date for Yuji’s.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will arrive on January 8th next year, with the Culling Game set to arrive on Crunchyroll on the same day it arrives in Japan. Luckily, fans will have the chance to watch season three a little early as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is coming to theaters next month. The compilation film won’t just retread the story of the Shibuya Incident Arc; it will house the first three episodes of the next season. Considering how we last left Yuji Itadori, there are sure to be more than a few anime fans who are making their way to theaters to get a first look at the Culling Game Arc.

When Last We Left Jujutsu Tech

The Shibuya Incident Arc was a devastating storyline for nearly every character involved, hero and villain alike. Thanks to being quarantined in the Japanese city, Suguru Geto was pretty much the only character to walk away with what he wanted as he kicked off his unique tournament of cursed energy wielders. While Yuji Itadori did survive the second season, he is now a pariah from Jujutsu Tech thanks to the destruction caused by Sukuna. With Yuta Okkotsu attempting to punch the protagonist’s ticket, Yuji luckily has his newfound brother Choso to back him up. Needless to say, the supernatural hero is making strange bedfellows for his comeback in 2026.

At present, a firm confirmation of the episode count for the third season has not been revealed, though the lengths of the first two seasons might give us a better idea of how many installments the Culling Game will entail. Season one ran for twenty-four episodes while season two had a total of twenty-three episodes, so it’s easy to surmise that the third season will be around this length. Considering how much happens in the Culling Game, the anime adaptation will certainly need as much time as possible to follow Yuji’s deadly new journey.

This third season isn’t billed as the anime’s last, though based on the events of the manga, it might be the penultimate season for Jujutsu Kaisen. The supernatural shonen series released its final manga chapter last year, and while a sequel series is running in Weekly Shonen Jump, it might be years before we see Modulo animated.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game dropping early next year?