Jujutsu Kaisen Drops First Look at Season 3’s Double Episode Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen will be making its return to screens with its highly anticipated third season this January, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expected from its double episode premiere. Jujutsu Kaisen will be kicking off its third season as part of the new wave of anime hitting our screens as part of the upcoming Winter 2026 anime schedule, and there is a ton of chaos coming Yuji Itadori’s way. After much waiting, we’re about to get things started with a massive double episode premiere fitting for such a major new phase of the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially returning for the Culling Game on January 8th, and the anime will be making its new season’s premiere with its first two episodes. Much like how some fans were lucky enough to see the new season early as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie event earlier this December, fans will be treated to its first two episodes with its debut too. Revealed on the anime’s official website, the first look images for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 1 are teasing tons of more chaos already. Check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 1

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 Episodes 1 and 2 will be premiering with Crunchyroll outside of Japan on January 8th at 9:00 AM PT. This will be the English subtitled version of the series releasing across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The English dub release has yet to confirm its release date as of this time, but the new season will be adding a ton of new characters and new additions to the voice cast for both edition.

Joining the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen for Season 3 are the likes of Kazuya Nakai as Kinji Hakari, Yuki Sakakihara as Kirara Hoshi, Tomokazu Sugita as Hiromi Higuruma, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Fumihiko Takaba, Yutaka Aoyama as Reggie Star, Neeko as Kogane, and Yoshiko Sakakibara as Tengen. But this is far from all of the new faces we’ll be seeing in action with the new episodes, so expect to see even more new additions to the voice cast in the coming weeks and months after the new season gets going in full.

What’s Happening in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 will be the first phase of the Culling Game, a deadly new tournament sparked by Kenjaku following the events of the Shibuya Incident. With Cursed Spirits running rampant around Japan, Kenjaku is hoping to use all of these colliding powers to make it to the next stage of his plan. This involves not only Yuji and the other survivors, but a lot more humans joining the fray as well.

The Culling Game will not only involve ancient spirits that have revived in modern day bodies with the intent of helping Kenjaku with his plan, but also many new sorcerers who are beginning to awaken to their own new powers thanks to everything that happened during the Shibuya Incident. It’s a lot of pieces moving towards the final climax, so fans need to be ready for what’s coming.

