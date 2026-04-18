Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals New Official Look Ahead of Season 4

The exciting Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen reached its conclusion last month with a major cliffhanger as fans await the Culling Game to continue in the upcoming season. While the fourth season might take a while to be released, manga fans are already aware that the story will keep getting more exciting after the fight in Sendai Colony. Yuta Okkotsu took the center stage during the season finale as he battled some of the most powerful characters in the battle royale. As if dealing with Takaka Uro and Ryu Ishigori, two extremely talented ancient sorcerers, wasn’t enough, a special-grade curse also arrives at the scene. While the Culling Game is one of the most beloved arcs in the series, it sidelines beloved characters such as Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki. While Gojo is still trapped inside the Prison Realm, Nobara’s status has remained unknown ever since she received a fatal injury during her fight against Mahito.

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Although the anime has separated the fan-favorite trio and removed Gojo from the battle royale, the official visuals continue to hype the series’ best group. A famous account on X @Go_Jover, known for sharing all kinds of updates on Jujutsu Kaisen, reveals a new official visual of Gojo and the first-year students wearing railway staff uniforms. The visual’s tagline reads, “Enjoy it on the Tokaido Shinkansen and around the city of Nagoya!!” The characters promote the station of Nagoya in this new official look, as fans are already in love with their unfamiliar appearance.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Conclude The Culling Game Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the anime has officially confirmed a Season 4, it hasn’t shared updates on the release window or even a key visual. The latest season features the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which resulted in the collapse of the Jujutsu society. The third season commences with Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before starting the Culling Game, the longest arc in the series.

Although the Jujutsu society is in chaos, the students at Tokyo High continue their fight against the villains and figure out a way to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. Season 3 introduces several fan favorite characters, both allies and enemies, including some who will have a crucial role in the final arc. Kenjaku commenced the deadly battle royale and forced around a thousand sorcerers, including the ones he helped awaken their latent abilities and the reincarnated ancient sorcerers. On the other hand, the anime has a long way to go before revealing Nobara’s fate.

Despite being a part of the main trio, she doesn’t make an appearance in the third season, and her status will remain a mystery in the upcoming season as well. As the battle royale continues, Gojo’s students will get one step closer to rescuing him. Meanwhile, fans will also learn the true goals of Sukuna and Kenjaku, the two most crucial antagonists in the series. The Culling Game is a major turning point in the story, which includes several plot twists that set up the final arc of the story.

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