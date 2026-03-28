Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Set Up The Finale With The Biggest Plot Twist Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! After an exciting run in the Winter 2026 anime season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 reached its conclusion with a major cliffhanger. The final episode features one of the best fights in the series so far, centering around Yuta Okkotsu in Sendai Colony as he faces off against multiple opponents. The Culling Game is a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, which has plunged Tokyo into further chaos after the brutal Shibuya Incident. The situation spirals out of control with several enemies showing up one after the other. However, Gojo’s students are more than capable of handling even the most difficult situations.

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The season ends with an exciting monologue by Ryomen Sukuna, who is biding his time, waiting for the perfect opportunity to carry out his plan. The anime has already confirmed Season 4, which will adapt the rest of the Culling Game. Although the animation studio hasn’t shared a first look at Season 4 or even a release window, fans might expect an update sometime this year. The upcoming season will finally set up the exciting final arc of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Feature The Biggest Plot Twist in The Story

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The Culling Game is the longest arc of the story, and by the end of the arc, Sukuna will finally make his move. Ever since the Fearsome Womb Arc, the villain has been plotting to take over Megumi’s body, and he will get his chance by the final stretch of the arc. Since Sukuna had changed bodies, Yuji was no longer the vessel, but he had already learned how to use his powers. On the other hand, Sukuna not only had his own abilities, but also Megumi’s technique, including Mahoraga, which was his goal all along.

The string of tragedies will only continue as the story continues. His action changes the story forever and sets up the final Shinjuku Showdown Arc, which features the sorcerers going against him all at once. The Culling Game ends with Gojo’s arrival after he escapes the Prison Realm thanks to his students. Soon after Gojo’s appearance, Sukuna challenges him to a duel.

The fight between the two most powerful characters in the series hyped fans for months before the story moved on to the Sukuna Raid. The upcoming Season 4 will keep featuring more fights of the Culling Game Arc before the villain makes his move. Fans will also learn more about Kenjaku and his true goal, which has the possibility to shake the entire nation.

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