Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finale Fight Was Originally Much Longer Before Changes

It turns out the final fight in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s third season was originally planned to be much longer before it was changed according to one of the stars behind it all. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 had some massive episodes on offer thanks to the first phase of the Culling Game tournament, and the final episode of the season in particular was the biggest. It even got an extended runtime to fit all of Yuta Okkotsu’s fights in the Sendai Colony in a single episode. But it turns out this wasn’t always the case.

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According to Yuta Okkotsu voice actor Megumi Ogata (as spotted by @Go_Jover on X) Yuta’s fight against Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori was originally planned to go on for longer than a single episode. But when the production team was working it out and spread it over two episodes, the fight itself would lose its momentum to the point where it wouldn’t seem like Jujutsu Kaisen, “You’d end up with scenes of characters just staring each other down or standing with their arms crossed.”

Yuta’s Fight Was Originally Two Episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

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“The director and the rest of the team decided that if they handled it like a ‘normal’ anime and spread it over two episodes, the combat would lose its momentum,” Ogata noted about Yuta’s Sendai Colony fight seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finale. “You’d end up with scenes of characters just staring each other down or standing with their arms crossed. They felt that wouldn’t fit the Jujutsu Kaisen style. They wanted the combat to feel relentless, like a non-stop battle.” And that seems to have been the right move given fan response to the episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 featured two episodes with an extended runtime, and both occasions they adapted multiple chapters of Gege Akutami’s original manga into a single episode. The first was with Maki’s slaughter of the Zenin Clan, and the second was with this Yuta fight. Ultimately, it turned out to be the best move for both cases as the third season would have ended on a much less satisfying cliffhanger otherwise. Because either way, there was going to be a cliffhanger.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 to Continue Culling Game

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 was officially announced shortly after the third season aired its final episode. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2, the next season will be adapting the second (and presumably final) phase of the deadly tournament arc. There are still many questions left in the air about Kenjaku’s true goal for the tournament, and even more promising fights from characters like Kinji Hakari who we have yet to fully see in action in the anime.

The Culling Game is also one of the final arcs from Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, so it certainly is curious to see how the anime is going to tackle the rest of its events with the upcoming fourth season. Given that they are willing to change up the pace of certain moments like with this Yuta fight in the finale, it does mean they are open to more changes of its kind in the future.

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