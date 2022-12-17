Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Release Window With First Character Designs

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to come back to screens with Season 2 of the anime, and fans have finally been given the release window for the next wave of episodes with the first character designs coming our way in the new season! Thanks to the massive success of both the TV anime's first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, Studio MAPPA quickly confirmed they were working on Season 2 of the anime for a release next year. Taking on the next two major arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga, there will be plenty for the anime to juggle in the new season.

The first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is the Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death arc, commonly known by fans as the Gojo's Past arc. Fans got to see a brief look at this with younger versions of Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri in passing during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but now you can check out much closer looks at them below with their official character designs for Season 2 of the anime as it adapts the Gojo's Past arc in full:

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Come Out?

With the reveal of these first batch of character designs for young Gojo's team for the Gojo's past arc, it was also confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release next July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. It has been previously confirmed to run for two cours of episodes tackling not only the Gojo's Past arc, but the highly anticipated (and chaotic) Shibuya Incident arc before it all comes to an end.

This means that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be essentially running straight through the second half of 2023, and when it's all said and done, fans will have been hit with the most intense fights in the anime to date. The first season and movie had quite a lot, but it's these coming arcs that feature some of the most significant moments in the manga release to date.

