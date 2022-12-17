Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Hints at Timeline For Series Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to return to the small screen next year, with MAPPA announcing at this year's Jump Festa that season two of the fan-favorite anime would arrive next July. With the new season not only bringing back Yuji Itadori and his friends, it will also explore the past of the most popular character created by Gege Akutami, Gojo. Not only did MAPPA have announcements for the Shonen franchise, but creator Gege Akutami had news of his own to share which might bring a tear to the eyes of Jujutsu Tech fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season of its anime adaptation had helped boost the popularity of the series that sprang from the mind of the mangaka Gege Akutami, with the first film of the franchise netting some serious box office receipts. While Yuji Itadori was the star of the series throughout the first season's anime episodes, the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 followed the student that came before him, Yuta Okkotsu. Unlike Yuji who struck ingested the fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, Yuta's backstory was a much more tragic one as his supernatural power caused the love of his life to be bound to him. Unfortunately for the film's hero, his childhood love was transformed into one of the most terrifying monsters that the anime had seen to date.

Jujutsu Kaisen's End

Gege Akutami took to the stage for this year's Jump Festa, confirming a possible timeline for when his biggest Shonen franchise would come to an end:

"If you accompany me for up to one more year (probably), I will be very happy."

The anime landscape has been bringing a handful of major juggernauts in the medium to a close these past few years, with Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone being two prime examples. Not only is Jujutsu Kaisen aiming to bring Yuji's story to a close, but the likes of One Piece, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia are more examples of animes that are nearing their end.

Will you be sad to see Jujutsu Kaisen come to an end? Do you think Akutami might revisit the series with a sequel or spin-off in the future?

