Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reveals First Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have been waiting patiently for season two. After its successful move to the big screen, all eyes are on Yuji and the gang once more. Now, Studio MAPPA has given us a peek at what season two will hold, and the teaser was shared courtesy of Jump Festa.

This annual event marks one of anime's biggest nights, after all. Shonen Jump brings its top titles together under one roof to preview news for the next year. Jujutsu Kaisen took over the main stage at Jump Festa this weekend alongside other hits such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. So of course, fans are eager to see how Jujutsu Kaisen season two fairs upon its release.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen yet, the show has one season streaming right now. You can find the anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. And of course, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is on Blu-ray and DVD for those eager to watch. The movie is canon with the TV anime, after all. It adapts creator Gege Akutami's prequel manga, and readers can catch up on all things Jujutsu Kaisen through the Shonen Jump app. The manga is ongoing, and right now, Akutami is working on the Culling Game arc.

Want to know more about the anime? You can read up on Jujutsu Kaisen's official synopsis here: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

