Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Promo Hints at Its Arcs

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to tackle a new season, and fans are counting down the day until new info on the anime drops. After all, MAPPA hit things out of the park with season one, and characters like Gojo have become favorites in the fandom. With the anime set to return next year, fans are now starting to place bets on what season two will cover, and the latest key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen gives us a hint.

If you did not know, MAPPA released a poster for season two late last week, and the artwork shows off our favorite characters. Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are shown on a train with their teacher Gojo at hand. Of course, the villains are represented thanks to Geto, and the villain is posed just about the show's title.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen is still the name of the show, but there is some kanji underneath the title. They read "懷玉 – Hidden Inventory" and "玉折 – Premature Death" each. So if you read the manga, you will know these names have significance.

After all, chapter 76 of Jujutsu Kaisen is titled "Premature Death", and it tells a pretty important story. The chapter covers part of Gojo's origin arc and follows the sorcerer after he and Geto fail an escort mission. The loss leaves the pair wondering what it means to even use jujutsu, and it is here their separate philosophies are born. While Gojo strives to save others by being the strongest, Geto begins to abhor humanity, and his decision to turn on jujutsu society's softness comes about.

Clearly, this means Jujutsu Kaisen is going to spend some quality time with Gojo's Past arc, but the question remains whether season two will cover the Shibuya Incident. This arc is one of the biggest in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it has been on fans' must-see list since MAPPA announced its adaptation. And given what we've seen of the show's pacing, it is safe to say this buzzy arc will come to the screen in season two.