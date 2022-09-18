Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Look at Gojo's Past Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for its return with Season 2 of the anime, and the first look at what to expect for the new episodes is teasing just how the anime will be taking on the Gojo's Past arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series! The first season of the series eventually led to the release of the franchise's debut feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which actually went back in time to show how the series came to be how it is today. But soon the anime series itself will be taking its own look into the past by revealing Satoru Gojo's time as a student in Jujutsu Tech!

The first season came to an end with Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro recovering from their fight with the Death Painting Wombs as it teased that each of them would be up for a major promotion. The next major arc from the manga after that actually goes back into Gojo and Suguru Geto's time together during a very formative mission during their time as students. Teasing the anime's take on it (and showing the first look at this mission itself) is the first poster for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that you can check out below:

Without giving too much away for fans not all the way caught up, the Gojo's Past arc fills in some of the questions raised by the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. That film teased there was a history between Gojo and Geto long before their confrontation there and long before the events of the main series. This arc actually highlights this past (together with Shoko Ieiri, the third person on their team) and their mission to protect a very important individual (who can be seen hidden next to Geto in the poster) before it all falls apart.

This not only fills in the important blanks from the past, but also sets up some pretty big things to come. That means it's going to be a while before fans get to see the main trio in action again (after an episode reintroducing everyone, if the anime directly adapts what's coming next in the manga) in Season 2, but at least it'll mean some very compelling lore for the future!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to release in 2023, so what are you hoping to see with this look into Gojo and Geto's past together? What are you most excited to see from Jujutsu Kaisen's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!