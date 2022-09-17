Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops New Key Visual

Jujutsu Kaisen has hit the ground-floor running since its debut in 2018, becoming a popular series amongst the many franchises that got their start thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. Following the popular prequel release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, fans are now counting down the days until Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates at Jujutsu Tech return for their second season. Studio MAPPA hasn't released a specific date for season two's arrival, though the production house has shared a new key visual featuring Gojo and some other surprising characters.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end last year with its twenty-fourth episode, with the trio of cursed energy users, Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi, managing to claim another finger from the nefarious being, Sukuna. While Yuji has been doing well at scarfing down on the fingers of the king of curses residing inside of himself, Sukuna remains a threat to all the members of Jujutsu Tech as he lies in wait within Itadori. With the manga continuing to release new chapters regularly, there is plenty of material for season two to cover and MAPPA will have its hands full with the likes of the Shibuya Incident Arc if nothing else.

The Official Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen shared the new key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, showing what might appear to be younger versions of Gojo and Geto as the manga dove into a past storyline featuring these two enemies when they were once on the same page when it came to fighting cursed beings:

Gojo has remained the most popular character who sprung from Jujutsu Kaisen, as the teacher's demeanor and wild power level have seemingly struck a chord with the anime viewers following the adaptation. In the manga's pages, Satoru has been absent for quite some time, as Geto and his nefarious allies have managed to concoct the perfect prison to keep Yuji Itadori's teacher under wraps as their plans for humanity continue to take root.

Jujutsu Kaisen's next season will once again see Yuji Itadori taking over the role of the protagonist, and while Yuta Okkotsu won't be in the spotlight following his starring role in the prequel film, expect the events of Jujutsu Kaiseon 0 to play a role in the upcoming episodes.

