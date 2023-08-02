Jujutsu Kaisen Unpacks Megumi's Mom in New Flashback

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has wrapped up the Hidden Inventory arc with the newest episode of the anime, and with it Jujutsu Kaisen has shared the first look at Megumi Fushiguro's mother! One of the big things with the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga was the fact that this flashback was necessary to fill in the gaps from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past from the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. This was also where fans were introduced to a very important character, Toji Fushiguro, during the first few episodes.

While Toji himself did not show any kind of real connection to his son, Megumi, he'll play an important role in helping to flesh out some big moments that will be coming later in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and beyond. The first of which was seen during his own flashback as in his final moments he thinks back to his son, and more importantly, to the mother of his son. Marking this as the first time fans get to see Megumi's mysterious mother in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime overall:

Toji’s voice being at its gentlest when discussing his Mamaguro and Megumi broke me… not just the Honored One, but two people on the verge of death changed that day#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/UzwApQOuim — Lightning (@lightning446) July 27, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Is Megumi's Mother?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 sees Toji briefly think about his son Megumi in his final seconds of life. It's important as he didn't really acknowledge Megumi as his son in the episodes prior, but only now when faced with his end does he seem to care. Making matters even more curious is the first look at Megumi's mother, who has yet to be named in the anime. There's a lot that we don't know about Megumi's past outside of the fact that he was about to be sold off to the Zenin Clan as Toji tells Gojo, so that makes the mother all the more curious.

She's got ties to the Zenin clan as teased by Toji, or somehow got wrapped up in all of it. Megumi ended up being so important that Gojo took him under his wing from that point on as seen in the anime prior, so maybe Megumi's mother is a bigger piece of the puzzle than Jujutsu Kaisen is telling right now.

But what do you think is the deal with Megumi Fushiguro's mother? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!