Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Fully Introduces Toji to the Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now making its way through the Gojo’s Past arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series, and the newest episode of the season has fully introduced Toji Fushiguro to the anime! With the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen kicking off with its first few episodes adapting the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and that means fans are not only seeing younger versions of previous favorites like Satoru Gojo but also are seeing some major characters making their debut in the first time. One big new additions fans have been waiting for in particular was Toji.

Toji Fushiguro made his first appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime at the final moments of he Season 2 premiere as he was hired for a new mission that both Gojo and Suguru Geto are now at the opposite sides of, but Episode 2 fully integrates him into the anime as he begins his plot to feel out his opponents and is currently gearing up for his own jump into the action by showing off the devil may care attitude that made him such a fan favorite in the original manga. Now it’s just a matter of seeing him in action next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Toji Makes His Appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 fully introduces Toji as he relaxes at the race track while it’s been revealed that he’s the one that hired a bunch of mercenaries to make their move on the person Gojo and Geto are currently tasked with protecting, Riku Amanai. While the episode sees Gojo and Geto easily dispatching each of their sudden opponents, throughout the episode Toji is seen pulling the strings as he’s waiting for the right time to strike. Knowing all about Gojo’s dangerous abilities, it’s clear that he’s approaching the mission with caution before he fully jumps in.

Toji’s a strange mercenary in his own right as he was revealed to have severed a tie to the Zenin Clan, but has also decided to take on the name of Fushiguro, which ties him further with Megumi. Although fans of the manga know what this connection is, in the anime it’s clear that Megumi doesn’t mean much to Toji as the mercenary doesn’t really acknowledged the name when asked about Megumi in general.

But what do you think of Toji’s full debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!