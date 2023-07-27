Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Reveals Gojo's Hollow Purple Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen stepped out today with a new episode, and it brought one of the series' best battles to life. Thanks to season two, we've gotten to see Gojo and Geto during their high school years before any bad blood came between them. Today, Jujutsu Kaisen season two kept the battle going against Toji Fushiguro, and it ended with Gojo pulling out one of his most powerful moves.

Yes, that is right. Gojo and Hollow Purple are back once again. The Hidden Inventory arc just saw Gojo pull out the infamous technique at long last, and if we are being honest, Toji had no chance against the blow.

GOJO USES HOLLOW PURPLE ON TOJIpic.twitter.com/fd9z43qFy1 — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 27, 2023

As you can see above, the Hollow Purple technique is downright terrifying. It combines the power of Gojo's Blue and Red techniques which are both secrets from his clan. Hollow Purple involves merging both of Gojo's infinities using his Limitless bloodline gift.

As we know already, Gojo's Blue technique attracts things to it while Red repulses them. When the two infinities are combined, Gojo wields a power capable of annihilating matter. Anything hit by Hollow Purple is removed from existence, and Toji learns that after being hit by the terrifying move.

While we have seen Hollow Purple before in Jujutsu Kaisen, this specific outing marks one of Gojo's first times using the move period. He exercised it against Toji after the mercenary went after his friends. The Fushiguro fighter stood zero chance against the move given its destructive power, and after using it on Toji, Gojo chose to exercise this move with extreme caution.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is streaming season two now on Crunchyroll. You can catch up on season one there as well, and of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is ongoing in Shonen Jump. So for more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

