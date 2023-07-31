Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises Geto vs. Toji Fight in Season 2's Newest Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the end of the Hidden Inventory arc with the newest episode of Season 2, and the original creator behind the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has shared their praise for Suguru Geto and Toji Fushiguro's fight in Episode 4! The Hidden Inventory arc from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga tackles a very important missions from Geto and Satoru Gojo's past together at Jujutsu Tech, and fans of the anime saw just how bloody of a mission it turned into once Toji got involved in full and started making his move on the young duo and Riko Amanai.

After making his move to take out Gojo and surprisingly kill Riko before the end of the previous episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 saw Toji fully fight against Geto as the two of them were the only ones left standing at the time. It's this fight that was fleshed out further from how it was in the manga, and Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami actually shared some comments of praise for how this fight turned out in the anime. You can check it out below (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter):

What Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Thinks About JJK Season 2 Episode 4

"They somehow expanded the direction and settings of the battle based on my half-ass feedback where I was like 'For the fight inside the Tombs of the Star Corridor, as long as it doesn't make it to the root of the tree, it should be fine!!' Amazing!!," Akutami began when talking up the fight. Mentioning further that, "I somehow get the feeling that the staff really like Rainbow Dragon..." due to the Cursed Spirit's use in the episode, and highlighting Geto using a finger gun with, "Geto somehow learned cooler ways to use his technique compared to in the manga."

Akutami then went on to praise the animation and full production for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 overall too with, "I'm not actually that knowledgeable yet so I tend to talk more about directing style or key animation, but there are many processes and roles involved in animation, like photography, backgrounds, sound, and many more processes done by a ton of people working very hard!! So thaaaank you to everyone!!"

What did you think of Geto and Toji's fight in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode? How have you liked the Hidden Inventory arc overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!