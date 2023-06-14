Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Gojo's "Sad" Scenes Ahead of Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on the horizon, and fans are gearing up for all it has to offer. We know the big release will kickstart with Gojo as we go through his high school years. It is honestly about time we learned how the white-haired sorcerer became the person we know today, and according to one star on Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo's past will have its share of sad scenes.

Recently, the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen has been doing interviews ahead of season 2, and it was there Yuichi Nakamura spoke up about his role in the anime. After all, the actor has overseen Gojo in the anime since it began, and he says Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going to have several "sad exchanges" for Gojo.

"I felt that it was inevitable that they became friends," Nakamura said about Gojo and Geto. "As a result, in the movie, we know that Gojo opened his heart to Geto but Geto had some parts of himself that he didn't reveal. The story is being depicted in reverse, so we will have to see some sad exchanges [in season 2]."

As you can imagine, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have known for some time that season 2 would hurt, and much of its angst will come courtesy of Gojo's best friend. The cocky sorcerer is powerful to a fault, and for most of his life, Gojo was fine being above everyone. It was Geto who pushed Gojo to open his horizons, but in the end, the two men fell away from each other. Nakamura wants fans to know Jujutsu Kaisen is about to get heavy with its television return.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. You can also read up on the manga as creator Gege Akutami is towing into the final act of Jujutsu Kaisen. For more details on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

