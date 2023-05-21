Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releases New Trailer: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on its way, and we just got a new look at the show. If you did not know, Studio MAPPA has been hard at work on the supernatural series, and we are just months away from its release. Now, a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen is here ahead of its season 2 launch, and it shows off everything we can expect from Gojo's Past arc.

As you can see in the video, this Jujutsu Kaisen clip gives us our first look at how Gojo's high school arc will go. We can see him meeting with Geto as well as some new students at Tokyo's Jujutsu High School. We can also see newcomers like Toji Fushiguro in the mix as Gojo finds himself facing the legendary sorcerer.

Of course, the animation is also looking excellent here in season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen has always put pride in its visuals as does any MAPPA title. With a new director at the helm, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 looks crisper than ever, and Gojo's high school design looks spot on with the manga. As expected from MAPPA, the animation of this trailer is a highlight, so fans can only guess what will be in store for the Shibuya Incident arc down the line.

If you are eager to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, its premiere is set for July 6th. You can brush up on the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as season 1 is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of season two? You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you think about this new look at Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.