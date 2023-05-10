Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirms New Opening

Jujutsu Kaisen has made quite a splash in the anime world thanks to the supernatural shonen series' first season and feature-length film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. With this summer set to see the return of Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech, the upcoming episodes will take a detour by taking viewers back to the year 2006. Rather than focus entirely on Yuji, the story focusing on Itadori's teacher, Gojo, will garner some serious attention as a new trailer, with the new opening, has found its way online.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will have an opening theme performed by musician Tatsuya Kitani, holding the title "Ao no Sumika". The ending theme for the upcoming installments which will take anime viewers back to the cursed world from creator Gege Akutami will be performed by artist Soushi Sakiyama and is titled "Akari". As was seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, this flashback story will also lay the groundwork for some significant events that will befall Gojo specifically in this new season. While the hit movie followed the previous protagonist Yuta Okkotsu, expect events from the film to have a role in the summer season so you might want to catch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 if you have yet to.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: New Opening

The upcoming second season from Studio MAPPA is slated to arrive on July 6th. Needless to say, the return of Jujutsu Tech's students will be one of the biggest events of the summer anime season. Hopefully, Yuji and company will be able to escape the episodes with their lives as Suguru Geto is prepping to unleash his plan upon the mortal world.

As anime fans might have guessed from the promotional material for season 2, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen was a very different place in 2006. Rather than Gojo and Geto being bitter enemies, they both attended Jujutsu Tech in a bid to master their respective control of cursed energy. In the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to see how the friendship came to an end and what set the former friends on their individual paths.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will be the biggest anime comeback of the year? Are you more excited about Geto or Yuji's return?