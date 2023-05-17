Jujutsu Kaisen: Tatsuya Kitani Teases Season 2 Theme Song

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to make a major comeback this summer. While the next chapter of the Jujutsu Tech students will see Yuji Itadori and his friends return, the supernatural shonen series is also taking the opportunity to revisit the past. The first movie of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, explored the protagonist who came before Yuji, Yuta Okkotsu, and the upcoming episodes will explore the past even more. Satoru Gojo will have his earlier days explored and the musical performer responsible for season 2's theme song has hinted at their future tune.

Time and time again, popularity polls have proven that Gojo is far and away the most popular character in the shonen series from creator Gege Akutami. In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Gojo's earlier days might be explored, but there are sure to be some major events that take place that will affect the supernatural teacher. The upcoming season will once again be adapted by Studio MAPPA, the prolific studio that has been working on so many projects that anime fans are still debating how they get them all done. So far in 2023, MAPPA has released Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, and Hell's Paradise to name a few, with more properties on the way.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 Theme

The upcoming theme is running with the title of "Blue House", set to be performed by artist Tatsuya Kitani. The performer recently shared the lyrics for the song which seem to focus predominantly on Gojo's point of view to his younger days at Jujutsu Tech, "The day I felt like I could go anywhere, like nothing was blocking my view. The day I realized that no matter how close I and you were, no matter how much we felt like we were looking toward the same future, we were definitely different. The day I was devastated by an error that would take a lifetime to recover from, a loss that would never touch me again. I sometimes take out and look at these precious memories of spring in my life. They can be seen in the colors of sweet reminiscence or bitter regret, and they become a walking stick for the heart after one has become an adult. This is the song of a human being who was walking in that way."

Is Gojo your favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen's roster? Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be the biggest anime event this summer?

Via King_Jin_Woo Twitter