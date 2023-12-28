Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2 Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen made an epic comeback earlier this year, and season two has just wrapped itself. The show has ended its take on the Shibuya Incident arc, and of course, that means all eyes are on Yuji. The hero is ringing out 2023 in style, and he's all the fandom can talk about. So of course, netizens are all ears now that series creator Gege Akutami has broken his silence on the finale.

The update comes from Gege directly in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest finale. The update was shared by MAPPA Studios, and the artist makes it clear that this year was made all the more special because of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

"It's been a special six months, I felt like I was receiving a gift every week! Thank you so much for all your hard work! I will do my best on the manga as well," Akutami shared.

Of course, anime fans feel similarly about Jujutsu Kaisen season two. As the Shibuya Incident arc began, headlines arose questioning MAPPA Studios' production schedule. A number of animators blew the whistle on the anime's impressively awful schedule behind the scenes, but that did not stop the artists from doing their all. In order to meet the expectations of fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen animation team went above everything asked each week. So if there is anyone to thank for the show's reputation, it is so under-appreciated animators.

Jujutsu Kaisen season two may be done, but the anime is far from over. MAPPA Studios has already announced season three is in the works. So if you want to rewatch the hit anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is easy to binge. The hit anime is available on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Are you excited for the anime's next season?