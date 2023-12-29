Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Back Shocking Fan-Favorite Character

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season came to an end by throwing some major surprises at anime viewers to cap off the Shibuya Incident Arc. Unfortunately for the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech, the season finale didn't have much good news for the survivors of the brutal storyline. Luckily, fans were given one major surprise in the form of a character comeback that many might not have seen coming. With Studio MAPPA confirming that a third season was on the way, anime viewers should expect said character to play a major role in the future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Jujustu Kaisen's second season finale, episode 23, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The end of the Shibuya Incident Arc saw Suguru Geto unleashing millions of curses upon the world and beginning the "Culling Game", a deadly battle that will involve one thousand awakened curse users similar to Yuji Itadori. Thanks to Sukuna's reign of destruction in Shibuya, Jujutsu Tech has expelled Yuji from the school and is aiming to have him killed to eliminate the king of curses. Shockingly enough, Yuji's would-be executioner is Yuta Okkotsu, the star of the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Yuta Okkotsu Returns

Yuta was initially in the same position that Yuji was in prior to Itadori joining Jujutsu Tech, though unlike Yuji's situation, Okkotsu's predicament was quite different. Rather than having a king of curses inhabiting his body, Yuta had the love of his life, Rika, bonded to his person thanks to his cursed energy. Unfortunately for them both, Rika returns as one of the most terrifying creatures in the supernatural shonen's history, who lends Yuta a hand in this season finale.

(Photo: MAPPA)

During the second half of this latest installment, Japan has been overwhelmed by the curses unleashed by Geto. With one little girl nearly eaten by a supernatural creature, Yuta arrives in the nick of time to save her. While Okkotsu is a hero that the world desperately needs right now, his final moments in season two see him agreeing to be Yuji Itadori's executioner, setting up a major battle between the two Jujutsu Kaisen stars.

What did you think of Yuta Okkotsu's flashy return? Who do you think will win in a fight between the two supernatural stars?