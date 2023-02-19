Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Promo Teases Toji's Debut

Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen to make its big return? If so, then you must be counting down the days until season two launches. There are just a few months separating fans from Yuji's return to the spotlight, and now, season two has given fans an update on one of its big newcomers.

And of course, that means we are talking about Toji Fushiguro. It won't be long before the anime brings the man center stage, and season two is prepping fans for his arrival with a new promo.

Over in Japan, the official website for Jujutsu Kaisen season two updated its blurbs for those who did not hear. It was there Toji got his own character description which you can read here: "A mysterious man commissioned to assassinate Riko Amanai. He's known as the Sorcerer Killer."

As you can see above, the description aligns with what readers know about Toji from Gojo's Past arc. This storyline will kick off season two, so fans can expect to see Toji straight off the bat. This means the anime is ready to dabble with more of Megumi's backstory, so netizens better strap in for all that season two has to offer.

Of course, Toji has become a fan-favorite character with readers, so the hype is high for his anime debut. If you want to keep up with the show, Jujutsu Kaisen will drop season two in July. This release comes after Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hit theaters following the success of season one. So if you need to catch up, you can find Jujutsu Kaisen streaming over on Hulu and Crunchyroll!

Are you excited to see Toji debut in the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.