Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Addresses Manga Errors in New Note

Right now, it seems the whole anime fandom is buzzing about Jujutsu Kaisen. The series not only has a new season on the way, but all eyes are on its manga thanks to a recent plot twist. Sukuna pulled the wool over readers across the globe this month, but as it turns out, some of the manga has contained errors as of late.

The truth was shared by none other than series creator Gege Akutami himself. This week, a new chapter of the manga went live, and it was there the artist posted a note for fans. It was there Akutami admitted chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen is riddled with mistakes and went on to call out a few of them.

"The number of rule changes increased before the rules changed, misspelled names, etc. So many mistakes in the last chapter," he shared. At this point, Shueisha has not addressed the errors in a formal manner, but fans can expect chapter 212 to undergo revision before it is added to a print volume.

Obviously, some finer details in Jujutsu Kaisen were overlooked recently, but that does not mean the series as a whole is in the red. In fact, the opposite is the case. Akutami made Jujutsu Kaisen a hot topic this month thanks to Sukuna's most devious twist yet. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know the curse managed to free himself from Yuji's body and push into Megumi after the boy was hit with a heartbreaking revelation. Now, Yuji's best friend is hosting Sukuna, and fans are already panicking over what this twist means for Fushiguro moving forward.

If you are still reading Jujutsu Kaisen or need to brush up on the manga, it has never been easier to read the series. The full story is available on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app, and new chapters are going out regularly.

