Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Drops Their Top Manga Recommendations

Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking over social media, and we have the manga to thank. This year will welcome the anime's second season, but fans could care little about the comeback in light of Gege Akutami's latest arc. If you did not know, the manga creator sent fans into a frenzy this month with a wild plot twist, and now Akutami is sharing which manga are inspiring him at the moment.

The first recommendation takes aim at a recent release titled Marriagetoxin. The series is done by Joumyakun as well as Yoda Mizuki. Akutami plugged the series in a recent Shueisha post, and he announced he'll gift the up-and-coming shonen with a sketch for its third volume.

If you are not familiar with Marriagetoxin, the series is an action-comedy that focuses on a hitman named Gero. The man finds himself at odds in life as he lives to work, but his clan reveals plans to force his sister into a marriage should Gero not wed. Stricken by panic, the young hitman recruits his next target to enter a pretend marriage with him, and it just so happens his target is an expert at faking romance.

Beyond Marriagetoxin, Akutami has another title on hand to recommend, and it comes from a manga legend. It turns out the creator is obsessed with Junji Ito's new horror manga The Creepy Hole Where Fear Is Born. Of course, this makes perfect sense given how Akutami's own work leans into horror often, and no one does the genre better than Ito. So if you consider yourself brave, you can check out this new novel as it just went live in Japan.

