Jujutsu Kaisen Sketch Captures The Power of Sukuna

Sukuna is an interesting character in the roster of the supernatural Shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen, not just thanks to his nefarious ways, but because this king of curses shares a body with the anime’s protagonist, Yuji Itadori. With next week seeing the arrival of the prequel movie of the series, one fan has honored the series and this creepy villain with a sketch that truly captures the menace of the cursed king that kicked off the series once Yuji ingested one of his fingers.

Yuji’s place within the halls of Jujutsu Tech was a direct result of his ingesting of one of Sukuna’s fingers during an early encounter with a cursed being that was roaming his original high school’s floors. With the sorcerers of the world giving Yuji a choice to enter Jujutsu Tech and continue to search for the additional fingers or die, Itadori is still set to be killed when he does eventually complete his task. Sukuna played a major role in the first season, though don’t expect to see much of the king of curses in the upcoming prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as a different protagonist who goes by Yuta Okkotsu is taking the reins.

Reddit Artist Rafdraft shared a video of themselves drawing the king of the curses who is currently inhabiting Yuji’s body, and allows Itadori to call upon some serious power as he continues his journey at Jujutsu Tech and meets numerous supernatural beings from both sides of the aisle:

Earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen announced that a second season from Studio MAPPA was in the works, which is set to continue Yuji and company’s adventure in 2023. With MAPPA still working on Attack on Titan’s final battle and set to adapt the long-awaited story of the Chainsaw Man, the animation studio is certainly proving itself when it comes to the sheer amount of projects that it is currently taking in.

Are you hyped for the prequel entry in Jujutsu Kaisen which is hitting North American theaters next week on March 18th? What’s your most anticipated future project from Studio MAPPA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.