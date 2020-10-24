Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Sukuna's Ultimate Technique

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now continuing its strong introductory run as part of the Fall 2020 season, and the newest episode introduced us to Sukuna's ultimate technique. The first few episodes of the adaptation for Gege Akutami's manga has been introducing us to the series' central trio of characters, but the newest episode of the series finally threw them into their first big conflict as a team of Jujutsu users. Unfortunately, their first real mission is also much tougher than anything they have fought in the past and Yuji was forced to rely on Sukuna to save them.

When Yuji and Megumi come across a far stronger curse than they had ever seen before, Yuji was left with the only option to save the both of them. Summoning Sukuna within his body when Megumi and Nobara make it out of the area safely, we end up getting a glance at Sukuna's ultimate technique in the process.

Episode 4 of the series introduces us to Domain Expansion, this is a special technique the curses use to enact their influence over a wider area. Seeing one is Yuji and Megumi's first clue that the curse they will be facing off against is strong as Megumi notes just how large one seems to be. But it pales in comparison to the one we see from Sukuna shortly after.

When Yuji runs out of options, he ends up letting Sukuna use his body. Sukuna nearly teams up with a powerful curse in order to kill Yuji and the others, but soon grows impatient with it. Thus he decides to use his own Domain Expansion, called "Malevolent Shrine," and it summons a huge dark area with a monstrous looking shrine (that we can briefly see in the opening theme of the series).

It's still too early to tell whether or not this is Sukuna's ultimate technique, or even how strong this move makes him, but he uses it to suddenly carve the monstrous curse that just defeated Yuji and the others into several pieces without much effort. Sukuna's been seen as strong before, but now it's more mysterious than ever. But what do you think?

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far? Curious to learn more about Sukuna's Domain Expansion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!