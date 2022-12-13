Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Taps Into Sukuna's Power

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime might be preparing to make its big comeback with Season 2 in the near future, but one awesome cosplay is already ready to take on what's coming next with a cool take on the monstrous Sukuna! The anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original action series really took off with fans early on when it was revealed that the main hero, Yuji Itadori, would actually also be the host for the main villain, Sukuna. It was from then that fans watched as Yuji fought against the potential losing control of his body and Sukuna taking over to cause all sorts of chaos.

When Sukuna was briefly unleashed a couple of times in the first season, it was definitely a fearsome tease of what the spirit could do. But there's going to be more action from the major villain in the upcoming second season of the anime. While there's no release date for the new episodes just yet, artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok is already perfectly fit for Sukuna's big comeback in the new season with some sinister cosplay of the villain! Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

With Season 2 of the series now scheduled for a release in the near future, there's plenty of time to catch up with the series and debut feature film to be be ready. You can find the original manga release through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and as for the anime, you can find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Jujutsu Kaisen as such:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? What are you excited to see in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!