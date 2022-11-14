Jujutsu Kaisen Star Cancels Jump Festa Plans Amid Cheating Scandal

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime right now, so no one should be surprised to hear all eyes are on season two. Following its movie's debut, Jujutsu Kaisen will return to the screen before long with a new TV run. Gojo and the gang will have plenty to do as Geto continues to make moves from the shadows. But thanks to a scandal, it seems the actor behind Geto is no longer planning to attend Jump Festa this year.

The update comes from Jump Festa straight as the convention announced the news. Takahiro Sakurai will no longer be making an appearance at Jump Festa in December. The actor was expected to visit the event with the Jujutsu Kaisen cast ahead of season two. However, those plans have changed in light of his cheating scandal.

What Scandal?

For those who do not know, Sakurai found himself entangled in a dramatic scandal earlier this fall after it was discovered he was having an affair. The actor, who has voiced a number of high-profile characters, is said to have been in a 10-year affair with a writer on his radio show. The woman believed the pair would marry as she did not know Sakurai was actually married; In fact, the voice actor has been married for 20 years, but he chose to keep his relationship status private from those at work.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Star Takahiro Sakurai Under Fire for Alleged Affair

As such, Sakurai was able to start an affair with ease, but things fell apart in October 2022. At the end of the month, the other woman learned of Sakura's marriage, and she was also terminated suddenly from work. The radio show ended shortly after, and reports in Japan announced the alleged affair. Since then, fans of the popular radio show have formed petitions demanding apologies or simple explanations regarding the affair. After all, Sakurai's program sold plenty of merchandise, and several specials were released featuring the actor and his mistress on overseas trips. To date, no further statements have been made regarding the affair, but the scandal's fallout has caused Sakurai to cancel one of his biggest appearances of the year.

At this point, there is no word on whether this ordeal will impact Jujutsu Kaisen or Sakurai's involvement in the anime. The actor is also responsible for voicing anime favorites like Rohan Kishibe in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Reigen in Mob Psycho 100, Sae in Blue Lock, and more.

What do you make of this latest report? Are you ready to get some updates on Jujutsu Kaisen season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.