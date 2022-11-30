Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals One of Its Best Special Grade Cursed Techniques

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off a new turning point of the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed one of its best Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerer's techniques as fans can finally get to see what Yuki Tsukumo can really do! With Yuji Itadori and the other members of his team have ended their first big fights across the Culling Game's deadly colonies, they are now getting ready for the next phase of their plan. This has been the case for Kenjaku as well as now the villain is gearing up for his real plan for the deadly tournament too.

As Kenjaku has made his move on Tengen by invading the Star Corridor, Choso moved into the forefront as one of the last lines of defense against Kenjaku. But as the fight rolled on, it was made clear that Choso was just trying to buy time as now the final Special Grade sorcerer we have been introduced to, Yuki Tsukumo, has joined the fight in full. That means we finally get to see what kind of Cursed Technique she has at her disposal in the newest chapter.

What is Yuki Tsukumo's Cursed Technique?

Chapter 205 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Yuki joining the fight against Choso, and it's explained that the nature of her Cursed Technique was being kept a secret from even the higher ups too. Kenjaku wasn't able to figure it out, so he learns the hard way when Yuki punches him directly in the face and breaks his arm in the process. Each of her hits feels incredibly heavy, and it's explained that it has to do with the fact that her Cursed Technique deals in mass.

Yuki explains that her technique is called "Star Rage" and gives her "virtual mass" that as Kenjaku realizes is "so overwhelming it surpasses anything inside and outside" of other Cursed Techniques. It's likely that there's another key to how it works, but that ill-defined nature of it for now is probably why she's one of the few strongest fighters in the series overall.

How do you feel about this first look at Yuki's Special Grade level Cursed Technique?